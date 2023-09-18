A small dog named Maia who endured a harrowing three weeks lost at the Atlanta airport was rescued thanks to some kind-hearted people.

She went missing after traveling on Delta Airlines from the Dominican Republic to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on August 18, NBC News reported on September 11.

Maia, the dog who escaped onto the airfield at the world’s busiest airport, was recovered on September 9. ATL’s Operations team found her hiding near the North Cargo facilities. Tired but in apparent good health, she was transported to a vet and is expected to return home soon. pic.twitter.com/eNbM6us1BW — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) September 10, 2023

The whole situation started out bumpy when her owner and travel companion, Paula Rodriguez, was denied entry into America because she did not have the proper documentation, according to CBS News’ David Begnaud.

Rodriguez spent the night at a detention center that did not allow travelers to bring pets. Therefore, Delta said it would care for Maia overnight:

Here It Is: Never before seen video of the reunion between the dog lost at the Atlanta airport for 22 days & her family. Meet Robin the volunteer who missed her vacation flight because she was so dedicated to finding the Chihuahua mix Maia, & see the Fedex workers who helped her… pic.twitter.com/jsjK9gS8h0 — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) September 15, 2023

However, the pup broke out of her zipped carrier and took off onto the airport’s runway. Everyone involved thought all hope was lost until a woman named Robin began working to find Maia.

Three weeks into the search, a Fedex worker at the airport’s facility contacted Robin and said he believed he had spotted the canine.

After jumping through some hoops and searching for hours, Robin came into contact with more Fedex workers who helped her look for Maia and eventually found her.

When Robin finally had Maia in her arms, the dog was relieved to know she was safe.

“I’m just so happy. I’m just so happy that I got her,” Robin stated.

When the dog initially disappeared, Delta launched a massive search of the airfield, alerted its workers, airport employees, animal shelters in the nearby community, and veterinary officers in hopes of finding the pet, the NBC News report said.

When Rodriguez’s mother eventually arrived to get her family’s beloved dog, she called Robin an “angel.”

According to the airport, Maia appeared to be in good health when she was found. She was taken to a vet to be checked out.

Social media users were overjoyed to learn the small dog was safe once again, one person writing in part, “In tears. This is a MIRACLE!”