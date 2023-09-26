‘This is My Best Life Right Now’: Single Dad of Six Is Given a Car

For half a year, a California dad biked a daily round trip of 16 miles to work, but his life has taken a turn for the better since some generous people gave him a car.

Six months ago, Isaac Taylor’s family vehicle was completely wrecked in an accident. Since that unfortunate incident, he has been riding his bike to and from work, WFLX reported. Following his overnight 10-hour shift and the bike ride home in the morning, Taylor would go the extra mile by walking his young children to school.

“It was early in the morning after working a full graveyard shift, 10-hour shift. It was very tough,” the single father of six kids said. “I’ve been through a lot. So, struggle is just part of getting to the next big thing.”

But thanks to the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides Program and nonprofit Family Promise of Sacramento, Taylor was given a car.

“How could I feel like I deserve it? Knowing there are people that go through worse situations than I am in. How did I become so fortunate?” Taylor said.

Since 2007, The Recycled Rides program has gifted more than 3,000 cars to people in need.

“It’s amazing, I’m living the dream right now,” Taylor said. “This is my best life right now.”