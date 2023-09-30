A homecoming football game turned into one of the sweetest reunions on Friday evening at Yukon High School in Oklahoma.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 (CW3) Joseph Jarvis with the Army National Guard recently came home after his fourth deployment, and the evening turned into one that his children, who had no idea he was returning so soon, will never forget, KFOR reported Saturday.

Military dad surprises kids at homecoming football game https://t.co/O2iIdjC4kL — KFOR (@kfor) September 30, 2023

The proud father drove home from Texas early Friday; however, he was not supposed to return until the end of October.

His wife, Heather, said she was praying he would make it to the game on time to walk their daughter, Emelyn, onto the field for homecoming court.

KFOR’s video footage shows the moment he surprised Emelyn, who was wearing a blue gown, moments before escorting her onto the field.

Readers can watch the video clip here.

Jarvis, who serves with the Army National Guard, said the day was quite exciting for him and his family, and he thanked leadership for helping make it happen.

“It felt surreal. It was, you know, it was kind of like, is this happening? You know, is this real life? But yeah, it was incredible. She’s grown so much since I’ve been away,” Jarvis said of his daughter.

Heather Jarvis was emotional during the reunion. However, she told News on 6 that she was merely crying “happy tears.”

After nearly ten months apart, Jarvis said he simply wants to spend a lot of quiet time with his family, catching up on their lives and enjoying being together.

Social media users shared their thoughts on the reunion, one person writing, “Praise God he was able to surprise his children with his presence at their special occasion! Thank you Sir for your service and your dedication to your family!”

“It was a perfect night for an amazing family!!” another person said, while someone else replied, “It was beautiful seeing her with her dad lastnight. Her smile showed how happy she was as they walked out.”

A similar instance happened in August when an Army father in Cullman County, Alabama, reunited with his beloved children after a two-year deployment, according to Breitbart News.