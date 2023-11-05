A woman is thanking the public servants and two citizens who came to her and her son’s rescue on Wednesday in Rome, Georgia.

Following the car wreck that happened near the intersection of U.S. 411 and Mathis Road, Samantha Bostick told the Rome News-Tribune that she and her child are grateful to be alive, the outlet reported Thursday.

“It was just a pure blessing that they were there,” she said of the rescuers.

When police officers arrived at the scene, they found three cars that had been involved in a wreck along with an SUV with the two individuals seated inside.

The danger was heightened even more when the vehicle began smoking.

Police Officer Dow Turrentine was helping a fellow officer with a traffic stop when the crash happened. Turrentine ran toward the loud sound and noticed the SUV.

Body camera footage recorded the sound of the crash in the distance and the officer racing over to help the SUV’s occupants escape.

The driver’s side window was shattered, and the officer began banging on the back window to break it open.

Moments later, someone was heard yelling from inside the vehicle.

“Open the door,” the officer said as the cries grew louder. Another man is seen working to free the occupants alongside the policeman.

“Dispatch, the car is almost fully engulfed,” the officer explains as the vehicle goes up in flames. He then adds, “We got everybody out of it.”

Christopher Jones and another citizen helped the officer save Bostick and her young son, Liam. Jones was driving to work when he saw the scene and rushed over to assist.

Jones recalled, “It was pretty crazy … but sometimes you have to man up. I was happy the little boy was good, he just had a little bump on his head. It was a blessing.”

Bostick later underwent knee surgery at a local hospital while her child was sent home.

The Rome Police Department’s mission is to “be the model of excellence in law enforcement. We strive for peace, safety, and the suppression of crime. We will maintain the trust and confidence of all people while working to improve quality of life.”

A similar instance happened in June when police officers and citizens joined forces to rescue a driver from a flipped and burning car in Fairfax County, Virginia, Breitbart News reported.