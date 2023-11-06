Police: Human Skull Found in Florida Thrift Shop’s Halloween Display

An anthropologist randomly made a frightening discovery in the Halloween section of a Florida thrift shop: a human skull.

Police were called to the North Fort Myers store on Saturday when the shopper, who has remained unidentified, suspected that a skull for sale was actual human remains, BBC reported.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit detectives who arrived on the scene agreed with the thrift-goer, who just happened to be an anthropologist, that the skull was from a real cadaver.

The owner of the store told investigators that the skull had been kept in a storage unit that was purchased several years ago.

Under Florida law, it is illegal to “deal in dead bodies,” which encompasses buying human remains, selling human remains, or possessing human remains with the purpose of buying or selling human remains.

Officials do not believe the case is suspicious, the sheriff’s office said.

Police posted on Facebook poking fun at the discovery, calling it a “twist of not-so-humerus events.”

“The Lee County Sheriff’s Office will work in conjunction with the District 21 Medical Examiner’s Office to facilitate further testing of the skull,” the Lee County Sheriff’s Office wrote. “This case is not suspicious in nature.”