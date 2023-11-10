A newlywed Michigan man made the decision of a lifetime when he purchased a $1 million winning lottery ticket for himself and his wife of one day.

The unnamed 57-year-old groom bought a Diamonds & Pearls lottery ticket from an E-Z Mart in Prudenville the day after his wedding, WFLA reported.

“I bought the ticket the day after my wedding and gave it to my wife to scratch,” the man told the outlet.

“When she revealed the ‘$1 MIL’ prize amount, we were in disbelief. We kept reading the instructions over and over again to make sure we really won. It was an exciting couple of days for us!” the winner added.

He opted to take his winnings in a lump sum payment of $693,000 and told the Michigan Lottery that he plans to invest the money.