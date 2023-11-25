A former executive assistant to New York’s now ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) is suing him for sexual assault.

The legal summons regarding Brittany Commisso was filed just before the Adult Survivors Act reached its deadline, the New York Post reported Friday:

Andrew Cuomo Accused of Sexual Assault, Again https://t.co/L5t0Qa0MMi #OAN — One America News (@OANN) November 24, 2023

The outlet continued:

Commisso alleges that while she worked in the Executive Chamber as an executive assistant from 2019 through August 2021 her ex-boss subjected her to “humiliating and demeaning tasks, hugs, kisses, sexual touching of the buttocks and forcible touching of the breast.” … Commisso, a divorced mom of one who joined the then-governor’s team in 2017, has previously accused Cuomo, 65, of groping her inside the Executive Mansion — an allegation that led to a misdemeanor criminal complaint being filed against the former governor.

The woman also claimed Cuomo began retaliating against her in December 2020. After she reported his alleged conduct, then-Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul reassigned her to “the demeaning task of answering telephones” in Hochul’s office. Commisso was later “moved to other offices,” per the court documents.

In August 2021, Cuomo announced he would resign his office in the next 14 days once an investigation found he sexually harassed several women, Breitbart News reported at the time.

“The best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing,” he said.

It is important to note that Cuomo is reportedly engaging in talks about possibly running for mayor of New York City.

“Chatter about Cuomo comes as New York City’s current mayor, Eric Adams, is facing less than stellar polling numbers. Only 37 percent of Big Apple voters approve of the job Adams is doing, according to a Marist College poll,” the Breitbart News article said.

FLASHBACK: Democrat Mayor Eric Adams Says Influx of Illegal Immigrants a “Real Burden” for NYC

NYC Mayor's Office / YouTube

Furthermore, Adams has reportedly been accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the early 1990s.

“It disgusts me that Andrew Cuomo is even considering running for public office in the wake of Mayor Adam’s [sic] alleged sexual harassment,” Commisso told the Post, adding that Cuomo would not accept responsibility or acknowledge the alleged harassment against her and others while he was governor.