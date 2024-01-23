A firefighter in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, has been busy helping drivers across the area stuck in the winter weather.

For the past five years, Danny Schofield has been using his big truck to assist other motorists who get stuck on the side of the road and are desperate for assistance, News 9 reported Monday.

“Two-hundred and ninety-three thousand miles and it just keeps going. I love that truck,” he said of his prized vehicle. Video footage shows him hauling a black Mustang back onto a roadway.

However, Schofield does not expect anything in return except to see others pay it forward.

“I don’t want anybody to pay me, I just want people to help other people. So that’s my stipulation, if I pull you out, you have to help somebody else later in life. They don’t have to pull anybody out, they just have to help them however they need,” he explained.

In a post on Monday, social media user Kim La Rue praised his efforts, writing, “Way to go Danny Schofield the world needs more people like you!”:

Way to go Danny Schofield the world needs more people like you! Posted by Kim La Rue on Monday, January 22, 2024

Another user had kind things to say about the good Samaritan who has selflessly helped others in distress. Rod Zamora wrote Tuesday, “Love to see it one of the nicest guys I have ever met Danny Schofield.”

In an update Sunday, the Oklahoma City Fire Department warned about icy roads in the area and told people to use extreme caution when driving:

🚨 Urgent Update: Icy roads in Oklahoma City! Drive with extreme caution. The recent storm has made conditions hazardous…. Posted by Oklahoma City Fire Department on Sunday, January 21, 2024

Meanwhile, a man from Nashville, Tennessee, named Lucas Daggs traveled around his own state for three days looking to help people who got stuck on icy roads, Breitbart News reported Sunday.

HEY MAAAAA! I’m on the news again! pic.twitter.com/WK6I1JCAwj — Lucas Daggs (@CocaButterLucas) January 19, 2024

“I had nothing to do, and I had a truck. I thought, well I might as well go do something good for people.” He also noted he had pulled approximately 15 people out of ditches and helped transport numerous others.