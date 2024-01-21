A Tennessee good Samaritan is traveling around his state helping people who got stuck out on the snowy and icy roads.

Twenty-three-year-old Lucas Daggs of Nashville has been making headlines for his good deeds, which he said arose out of boredom.

Speaking with WSMV, Daggs described how he has been helping people around Middle Tennessee get to where they need to go — for three days straight.

HEY MAAAAA! I’m on the news again! pic.twitter.com/WK6I1JCAwj — Lucas Daggs (@CocaButterLucas) January 19, 2024

“I had nothing to do, and I had a truck,” Daggs said. “I thought, well I might as well go do something good for people.”

Since having that revelation, the young man has been driving around, “looking for people who slid off the road and into [a] ditch or were just stuck and or needed a ride home,” reported the local station.

“Already had to pull one person out of the ditch and push someone up a hill. Stay home #Nashville,” Daggs posted to X on January 14.

In another post, he shared pictures and videos of other cars he has had to rescue.

What I’ve been up to the past few days pic.twitter.com/Kt0fTghkoR — Lucas Daggs (@CocaButterLucas) January 19, 2024

“I want to say I’ve pulled probably about 15 people out of ditches, and I’ve helped transport about ten to 15 as well,” the hero told WSMV on Thursday.

When Daggs spots someone in need, he hooks their vehicle up to his truck and slowly pulls them out.

“After that, I’ll rap it all up and head on to the next one,” he added.

After just a couple of days, massive chunks of ice and snow had accumulated on Daggs’ tires. Thankfully, he was able to remove it.

Ice I’ve accumulated on my truck the past couple days pic.twitter.com/XUlS6PV6dQ — Lucas Daggs (@CocaButterLucas) January 18, 2024

“Daggs hasn’t been the only one on the roads helping people,” the outlet reported.

“I’ve seen plenty of individuals with trucks or capable vehicles that are safe to be out helping people out of ditches just like what I’m doing,” he said.

WSMV reported that Daggs and other good Samaritans pitch in to help with each snowfall in Nashville.

“If I have the means to help people, I might as well just help,” Daggs added.