A citizen knew he had to act quickly on Sunday when he realized another man was in extreme danger in Baltimore, Maryland.

The incident happened when a car wrecked and caught fire on Interstate 895, WJZ News reported Sunday.

A citizen named Wesley Hawkins was driving with his girlfriend at approximately 1:00 a.m. when he witnessed the crash near an exit.

Hawkins did not hesitate to help the person in need, stating, “It wasn’t even a second thought to me. It was just, ‘How can I do it safely?'”

His girlfriend dialed 911 for help as Hawkins tried to formulate a rescue plan. He said he approached the vehicle and opened the passenger side door only to realize the man was unresponsive.

Determined to save the man’s life, Hawkins grabbed hold of the man and dragged him out of the vehicle and far away from the blaze.

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, it is imperative that individuals act quickly in the event of a vehicle fire, and that is exactly what Hawkins did.

“If nobody was there to help him get out of that situation, that person would’ve died in that car,” Hawkins explained, noting that others stopped at the scene to help.

The WJZ report noted the driver was expected to be alright after the harrowing incident.

A similar instance happened in September when a man in Seminole, Florida, rescued a driver after a serious car crash, according to Breitbart News.

Following the incident, rescuer Travis DuPont said, “Everybody has that in them, the instinct to help. I just hope that when the going gets tough and that actually happens, everybody is capable of being a hero.”

In November, a Georgia woman and her son were rescued thanks to the quick thinking of an officer and citizens who pulled them out of their burning vehicle following a wreck.