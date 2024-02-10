Pennsylvania State Rep. Kevin Boyle (D-Philadelphia) recently became argumentative at a bar in Rockledge, Pennsylvania.

A law enforcement source confirmed the news to NBC 10, the outlet said Friday, adding that the rant was caught on camera as words were exchanged between Boyle and others at the Gaul & Co. Malt House.

“I can fucking end this bar, by the way. I’ll fucking end this bar by the way,” Boyle told bartenders and others who tried to get him to leave the building:

“No, no, no. Get the fuck out of the fucking bar,” a woman is heard telling him. However, he refused to leave and asked, “Why are you doing this to me? Stop it, stop it!”

He later said, “You can’t talk to me like this, okay? I’ll close your fucking bar. This bar is done. Do you know who the fuck I am? This bar is done tomorrow! Do you know who the fuck I am?”

It was unclear what led to the incident and the exact time it happened, the NBC 10 article said.

In a statement, a spokesperson with the Pennsylvania House Democratic Leaders said the group was aware of the video.

“It is very troubling. Rep. Boyle has been open about his personal challenges. We are encouraged that our colleague and dear friend is seeking help,” the statement read:

Meanwhile, the NBC 10 article noted that officials arrested and charged Boyle with harassment and violating a protection from abuse order his wife filed in 2021.

“Following his arrest in 2021, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Boyle was removed from his position as House Finance Committee chairman and had his access to the Capitol limited for unknown reasons,” the outlet said.

In 2020, Boyle urged colleagues to consider his bill that would require the state to mail a ballot to voters amid shutdowns due to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, Breitbart News reported.