A rural Virginia community is rallying around the president of the local volunteer fire department during his battle with multiple forms of cancer.

Moneta Volunteer Fire Department President Chris Tucker is fighting brain cancer, among other cancers. However, he is not doing it alone, ABC13 reported.

According to Assistant Chief Laird Wysor, support has also poured in from other local departments to rally around Tucker.

“We’ve got your back from here. It’s not going to be something that we’re going to walk away from. So we want you to know that we have everything right now and we’re going to make it about you,” Wysor said.

The Moneta Volunteer Fire Department (MVFD) is holding a community dinner to raise money to help alleviate Tucker’s medical costs on February 17.