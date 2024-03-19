Police: Hunter Shoots Man in Head After Mistaking Him for a Turkey

A Florida hunter shot a man in the head shortly before 8:00 a.m. on Sunday after allegedly mistaking the man for a turkey.

WFLA reported that police received a call about a person wounded in a shooting. Officers arrived on the scene to find a man who had “been shot in the head and torso with what appeared to be a bird shot.”

The Bunnell Police Department noted:

Initial findings revealed the shooting occurred in a wooded area east of the caller’s location. Officers spoke with John Bennett, Sr., who said he was turkey hunting and saw three female turkeys on the road. Bennett said he followed the female turkeys and then saw a male turkey. Bennett said he fired his shotgun at the male turkey, but in the low light, soon realized the male turkey was a decoy. He then heard someone shout they had been shot.

Bennett helped guide officers to where the wounded man was located and was sorrowful that the accident occurred.

A helicopter was requested to transport the wounded man “to the trauma center at Halifax Health in Daytona Beach.”

