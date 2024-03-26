Aerial Footage Shows Magnitude of Disaster After Baltimore Bridge Collapse

Aerial footage shows the magnitude of the disaster after a cargo ship hit the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, causing a collapse, as search and rescue teams work in what has been described as a “mass casualty event.”

The 1.6-mile bridge, which spans over the Patapsco River, collapsed early Tuesday morning after a cargo ship rammed into one of the supports.

BREAKING: Ship collides with Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing it to collapse pic.twitter.com/OcOrSjOCRn — BNO News (@BNONews) March 26, 2024

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said there is “absolutely no indication” that the crash was deliberate. Further, preliminary reports indicate the ship experienced serious issues before the crash, as it appeared to lose power at least two times immediately before the collision. As Breitbart News reported, “Now the BBC notes ‘an unclassified memo’ from the U.S. Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) states it has confirmed the ship ‘lost propulsion’ before hitting the bridge.”

WATCH: “Mass Casualty Event” — 1.6 Mile Baltimore Bridge Collapses After Being Struck by Cargo Ship

BCFD via Storyful, Jayme Krause via Storyful

Aerial footage shows the aftermath of the devastation, as steel beams of the bridge can be seen submerged in the deep as search and rescue operations continue.

The Baltimore County Fire Department confirmed that “numerous water rescue and dive teams” are deployed in the area. So far, at least two individuals have been rescued, one of whom is in the hospital.

#KeyBridgeNews #bcofd numerous water rescue and dive teams from across Baltimore County are deployed to the scene of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse as we continue to provide assistance. pic.twitter.com/jGsuSqA2MB — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) March 26, 2024

This story is developing.