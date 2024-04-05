New Yorkers, New Jerseyans React Hilariously to Earthquake

East Coast Earthquake
AP Photo/Brittainy Newman
Olivia Rondeau

The historic 4.8-magnitude earthquake that shook New York, New Jersey, and surrounding states on Friday morning took the internet by storm as shocked residents rushed to social media.

The epicenter was recorded at 10:23 a.m. ET just north of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey — about 45 miles from New York City — according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS)

While no major damage or injuries have been reported in the affected areas, that did not stop people from putting a dramatic spin on the incident.

“We survived the NYC earthquake. We will rebuild,” wrote comedian Brandon Trusso alongside a photo of a spilled trash can. 

A popular fan account for the iconic New Jersey-set television show The Sopranos posted a humorous quote from character Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri on the surprise many Jerseyans woke up to.

New Yorker Eddy Padilla demonstrated what it was like to wake up during the quake with a hilarious video.

NBC News writer Kalhan Rosenblatt pointed out how some New Yorkers thought the loud rumble was just the subway or the laundry machine.

“And now I realize we hAVE NEVER KNOWN A MOMENT OF PEACE,” she wrote on X.

Other X users juxtaposed their hopes for warm weather with what they received this morning. 

Stand-up comedian and former Daily Show star Roy Wood Jr., a Manhattan resident, flamed his fellow New Yorkers for their dramatics with a meme:

