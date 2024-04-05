New Yorkers, New Jerseyans React Hilariously to Earthquake

The historic 4.8-magnitude earthquake that shook New York, New Jersey, and surrounding states on Friday morning took the internet by storm as shocked residents rushed to social media.

The epicenter was recorded at 10:23 a.m. ET just north of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey — about 45 miles from New York City — according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

While no major damage or injuries have been reported in the affected areas, that did not stop people from putting a dramatic spin on the incident.

“We survived the NYC earthquake. We will rebuild,” wrote comedian Brandon Trusso alongside a photo of a spilled trash can.

A popular fan account for the iconic New Jersey-set television show The Sopranos posted a humorous quote from character Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri on the surprise many Jerseyans woke up to.

Earthquake in New Jersey? pic.twitter.com/soaL48BBjq — Sopranos World (@SopranosWorld) April 5, 2024

New Yorker Eddy Padilla demonstrated what it was like to wake up during the quake with a hilarious video.

Waking up in NYC today like #earthquake pic.twitter.com/G56QonSKBi — Eddy Padilla (@eddypadilla80) April 5, 2024

NBC News writer Kalhan Rosenblatt pointed out how some New Yorkers thought the loud rumble was just the subway or the laundry machine.

“And now I realize we hAVE NEVER KNOWN A MOMENT OF PEACE,” she wrote on X.

it’s incredible New Yorkers experience an earthquake and everyone is like “was that a train?” “did our laundry machine break?” “is that a truck passing by?” and now I realize we hAVE NEVER KNOWN A MOMENT OF PEACE — Kalhan (@KalhanR) April 5, 2024

Other X users juxtaposed their hopes for warm weather with what they received this morning.

New yorkers: please give us warm weather Mother nature: pic.twitter.com/9vJCRbuF17 — Overheard (@realoverheardla) April 5, 2024

Stand-up comedian and former Daily Show star Roy Wood Jr., a Manhattan resident, flamed his fellow New Yorkers for their dramatics with a meme: