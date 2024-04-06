New York City has agreed to pay a whopping settlement after a pair of women claimed their rights were violated when they were forced to remove their hijabs for mugshots.

A hijab is not a full-body garment. It covers only the hair and neck.

The city said it will fork over the $17.5 million settlement, which still needs approval from Judge Analisa Torres of U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, the New York Times reported Friday.

Breaking News: New York City agreed to pay $17.5 million to settle a lawsuit filed by two women who were arrested and forced by the police to remove their hijabs before being photographed. https://t.co/ykoReroNmw — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 5, 2024