Elderly Dog Adopted After 11 Years in Alabama Shelter

An elderly dog was finally adopted after spending 11 years in an Alabama animal shelter when a Wisconsin couple heard her story.

Fiona, a 13-year-old pup, spent more than a decade at Second Chance Shelter in Boaz, Alabama, before she was brought to Albert’s Dog Lounge in Wisconsin in hopes of getting lucky on her adoption journey.

Albert’s vice president, Lindsey Decker, told WMTV 15 the dogs that come to her shelter are often elderly, disabled, and at a higher risk of being euthanized due to being overlooked by potential owners.

“She’s only the third dog I’ve ever rescued that has spent almost her entire life in a shelter,” Decker said.

After a local news report shared Fiona’s story, a family who had previously adopted two other dogs from the lounge stepped forward.

“I saw her story online and was just so overwhelmed with sadness that she was in the shelter for so long,” Carrie Saskowski, of Greenfield, said. “And no one would adopt her knowing how sweet she was. It was just so sad to me, and I thought, oh my gosh, could we have the best life together.”

The Saskowskis happily brought Fiona back to their home, which Decker refers to as a “retirement village.”

“This glorious yard, dog siblings, pet parents who are just going to love her and give her the best last years of her life. I really couldn’t be happier,” the vice president said.

It didn’t take long for the senior dog to settle into her new family.

“I am so joyful, like my heart is bursting for her,” Decker said. “I’m so excited today. That she has a home like this amazing forever home.”

“I really hope that this kind of opens people’s eyes to adopt seniors and to know that they are wonderful pets,” Saskowski added.

Decker agreed, telling the outlet, “Giving them the best last couple years of their life is just a really compassionate choice that you can make. So, don’t overlook the old ones.”