Antisemitic Graffiti, Swastikas Found in Left-wing Santa Monica, California

Police are investigating swastikas and other antisemitic graffiti found in the left-wing beach town of Santa Monica, California, which prides itself on its “progressive” politics.

The local Santa Monica Daily Press reported:

The Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) is actively investigating multiple reports of anti-Semitic graffiti discovered in various locations throughout the city, including the Pico neighborhood (2100-2300 Pico Blvd) marking sidewalks, trees and light posts. In a statement, the SMPD expressed its unequivocal condemnation of these hateful acts. “This behavior deeply offends the values of our inclusive community and will not be tolerated.”

NBC Los Angeles added:

Police in Santa Monica are investigating after antisemitic graffiti was found on several walls, sidewalks and light fixtures in the neighborhood. … Police said officers first got reports of the vandalism on Friday. A man who works on the street said the markings were first brought to his attention about two months ago. He said he doesn’t know if they were all tagged at once or if the vandal has been repeatedly made the markings.

One local family took it upon themselves to turn the offending symbols into symbols of love and friendship:

In 2016, a synagogue in Santa Monica had its windows smeared with feces on the Jewish holiday of Chanukah.

