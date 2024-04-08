WATCH — ‘Stand Up for the People’: Former High School Wrestler Rescues Indiana Subway Worker from Assault

A man in Indianapolis, Indiana, knew exactly what to do when a worker at a Subway restaurant needed his help on March 22.

As former high school wrestler Gabriel Pitzulo, who now works as a welder, stepped into the shop for some lunch that day, people were talking loudly, he told Fox News on Friday.

He said a man threw something at the worker before spitting on her, so he decided to take action.

Video footage shows Pitzulo, wearing a dark jacket, tackling a man wearing a red coat. The two men fall on the floor, and Pitzulo holds on to the man while other people inside the restaurant lock the doors and call law enforcement for help:

NEW: Former high school wrestler Gabriel Pitzulo tackles crazed man who allegedly assaulted a Subway employee. This kid would be going to jail if he did this in NYC. After helping police make the arrest, Pitzulo said he wants men to start standing up for people again. "There's… pic.twitter.com/jnC6OXEh6i — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 6, 2024

“The cops got there. I helped them put the cuffs on, and they thanked me and told me what I did was very brave,” the Good Samaritan said.

“She didn’t seem like she could defend herself in any such way, and I was afraid that he was…leaving to get something to harm her. She had said that he had threatened to kill her,” Pitzulo said during an interview.

“I did combat sports for quite a while, so I was completely controlling. I didn’t want to punch him or anything; I didn’t want to hurt him too bad,” he added.

According to Unilad, the man Pitzulo detained was identified as Daniel Saunders. He was charged with battery resulting in bodily injury and disorderly conduct-fighting/tumultuous conduct.

The manager of the restaurant was grateful Pitzulo stepped in to help during the tense situation, and the young man has since been promised free sandwiches for life from that location.

Pitzulo had a message for those who heard his story, saying he has not been avoiding interviews because he has something to say to young men everywhere.

“There’s a lot of talk nowadays of toxic masculinity, and I’m really trying to, you know, push this narrative that you should stand up for the people, innocent people, people in your local neighborhood. And, you know, that’s kind of what I take from it,” he stated.

“All glory to God,” he added.