Tunnel to Towers Plans to Pay Off Mortgage for New York Deputy Killed in Ambush

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has announced plans for a gift to the family of a fallen deputy in New York.

The foundation said Thursday it will pay off the mortgage on the home belonging to Onondaga Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Hoosock, whom a suspect fatally shot on Sunday in Salina.

“Hoosock and Syracuse Police Officer Michael Jensen were killed by a suspect who opened fire on first responders with a military-style assault weapon. The shooter was killed by police,” the foundation’s announcement read.

In a social media post on Monday, the sheriff’s agency described Hoosock, who was a 16-year veteran of the force, as a “Fallen Hero.” Hoosock also served as an EMT and volunteer firefighter.

FALLEN HERO LT. MICHAEL “HOOTCH” HOOSOCK. END OF WATCH 4-14-2024Along with the Syracuse Police Department the… Posted by Onondaga County Sheriff's Office on Monday, April 15, 2024

The Syracuse Police Department also shared its grief over losing Jensen, saying he became an officer in February 2022 and “served honorably” in the Patrol Division.

“His hard work and dedication earned him an Officer of the Month award in December of 2023. Officer Jensen was extremely proud to wear the Syracuse Police badge, and help serve the City in which he resided,” the department said. “Officer Michael Jensen, you will never be forgotten”: HONORING FALLEN SYRACUSE POLICE OFFICER MICHAEL JENSENThe Syracuse Police Department along with the Onondaga County… Posted by Syracuse Police Department on Monday, April 15, 2024

When speaking of Hoosock, Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller said, “Now, as his family, friends, and fellow first responders try to grapple with this tremendous loss, Tunnel to Towers is honored to ensure his family will be able to stay in the home and the community Michael served with pride for his entire life.”

It is important to note that many local and national businesses are raising money for the loved ones of the two fallen officers who were killed during the shootout, Syracuse.com reported on Thursday.

In a video posted Thursday, the outlet detailed the ambush and gun battle that took the lives of the two first responders:

A funeral service will be held for Hoosock on Monday at the State Fair Expo Center, while funeral services for Jensen will take place on Saturday at the Catholic Church of St. John the Baptist Church in Rome, New York.