Two people were left dead and 14 others were reportedly injured after a shooting occurred Saturday night at a block party in Memphis, Tennessee.

Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis said during a press conference that the shooting had been reported around 7:19 p.m. on Saturday, according to CBS News.

Upon arriving at the scene, officials found five people suffering from gunshot wounds, two males reportedly died, and three other victims were taken to local hospitals.

Eleven other victims suffering from gunshot wounds were transported to local hospitals privately, Davis said during the press conference.

“We believe there are at least two individuals that fire weapons during this incident,” Davis said.

Davis said there were roughly between 200 and 300 people in attendance at the block party, according to the outlet.