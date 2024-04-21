WATCH: Taco Bell Manager Performs CPR on Baby in Drive-Thru

A Pennsylvania Taco Bell manager has received praise for leaping into action when a baby stopped breathing in her drive-thru line Saturday.

While workers were taking orders at the Richboro fast food restaurant, something went terribly wrong.

A nail-biting video captured by the store’s camera shows the moment a mother, Natasha Long, hopped out of a car while holding her motionless 11-month-old son, Myles.

“I pulled him out and he turned completely blue and was lifeless,” Long told Good Morning America. “At that point I blacked out, I didn’t know what to do.”

Taco Bell manager Becky Arbaugh immediately rushed to the rescue.

“I threw my headset, I ran outside,” she said. “So I took the baby, and I started to do chest compressions… and then he finally started to breathe.”

While Arbaugh was performing the life-saving CPR, one of her other quick-acting employees dialed 911.

Miles was rushed to the hospital where doctors evaluated him, and was doing well by the next day, his mom said.

Long was so thankful for Arbaugh that she called the Taco Bell and thanked them for saving her baby.

“We couldn’t be more grateful to Becky. She saved my son’s life,” she said.

According to Arbaugh, she’s not a hero — just a mom.

“I just thought of myself as a mom with another mom who needed help,” the manager said.

Arbaugh said she knew what to do because something similar had happened to her daughter.

Long and Arbaugh have remained in close contact each day since the incident, creating a strong bond between both mothers.