A sign along Interstate 95 in Philadelphia has drivers confused after they noticed a mistake that has people face-palming.

The green sign that has white lettering is near Cottman Avenue and State Road and features a misspelling, ABC 6 reported Monday.

An image of the sign shows that it reads “Cenrtal Phila Chester” [emphasis added] and social media users shared their thoughts on the mistake:

“Classic Philly. I want a t-shirt with this on it,” one person commented, while another user said, “Sadly this sign passed unnoticed by the initial manufacturer and the installers. The stupification of America.”

“And the crews put it up! This is ridiculous!!!” someone else wrote, while yet another person replied, “You had one job….”

The ABC 6 report said PennDOT recently installed the sign at the location where a truck fire caused the I-95 bridge to collapse in 2023.

Watch video:

When the incident happened, the truck burst into flames as it was under the bridge, AFP reported at the time:

The north-south highway — one of the busiest in the United States, connecting major cities along the East Coast from Maine to Florida — remains closed in both directions in the Philadelphia area, officials said. Rebuilding the section of destroyed highway could take weeks, authorities said, a nightmare scenario for commuters as well as for road travelers at the start of the summer holiday season.

Federal investigators recently said that a hatch was left open on top of the truck, CBS Philadelphia reported June 13.

The driver’s final delivery was scheduled to happen at a gas station on Oxford Circle in Philadelphia. However, the driver apparently lost control at the Cottman ramp and the truck flipped over:

“Investigators say the first fuel that ignited was most likely gasoline that leaked out of the open manhole cover,” but there are other possible explanations for the blaze although they are less likely, the outlet said.