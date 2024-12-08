WATCH: 30,000 Gifts Donated to Ohio Toys for Tots Drive

An impressive 30,000 new toys were donated to a Toys for Tots drive in Ohio just in time for Christmas.

Dozens of volunteers turned up to the Austintown Plaza near Youngstown last week to sort through the thousands of gifts, which included more than 450 bicycles and electric scooters for kids in need, WKBN reported:

Ken Jakubec, a longtime volunteer who has been with Toys for Tots for 15 years, described how the number of donations has dramatically increased over the years.

“When I started, we were giving out 5000 toys. Last year we gave out 15,280 for Mahoning and Trumbull County, which is enormous. That keeps growing and growing and growing, but the donations for Mahoning and Trumbull County are always amazing,” Jakubec told the outlet. “We’re not the richest two counties in the state of Ohio, and we’re usually finished in the top four of toys collected for each district that collects toys. I’m proud of that.”

After the toys were sorted based on age and gender, the ones that are not fit for the drive will be given to the Salvation Army, the outlet noted.