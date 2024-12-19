WATCH: ‘Wet Floor’ Sign Smackdown Erupts at Chicago Airport’s Terminal

A fight that broke out between four people inside Chicago O’Hare International Airport on December 12 became quite the show for those watching it go down.

The rowdy group included three men including an employee wearing a blue shirt at the American Airlines Terminal Three, the New York Post reported Wednesday, noting the cause of the fight was unknown:

Video footage shows one man in a white T-shirt hitting another man with a yellow “Wet Floor” sign. At one point, the employee hits the man in the white shirt until the other person he had been targeting gets up and nearly loses his pants while going after him.

However, the man in the white shirt throws him on the ground and attempts to fight with another man at the scene. It appears the man in the white shirt rips off some of that man’s dreadlocks and holds them in his hand as he is cornered by the others wielding the “Wet Floor” signs.

Throughout the clip, the sounds of the plastic signs hitting against bodies can be heard echoing throughout the room as the men brawl.

Social media users shared their thoughts on the scene, one person writing, “Chicago is a wild place. I once witnessed two grown men stop traffic in the middle of the freeway, and got out of their cars to fight each other. It was a sight to behold.”