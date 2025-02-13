VIDEO: Missing Florida Woman Identified After Giving Birth on NYC Subway

A mother who gave birth on a New York City subway Wednesday has been identified as a Florida woman whose family reported her missing in 2024.

Subway riders helped 25-year-old Jenny Saint Pierre give birth to her baby girl in a chaotic moment, the New York Post reported on Thursday.

“It’s a baby girl. So cute,” one woman who helped with the delivery said:

Saint Pierre’s ex-boyfriend was apparently the last person to see her on August 5 in Hallandale Beach, Florida, following a reported argument between the two. She was reported missing a month later and her family informed authorities she had been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

According to WSVN, her relatives are now happy to know she has been found safe.

Saint Pierre went into labor while riding the southbound W train. When her sister, Stephania Saint Pierre, saw the clip of the birth, she recognized her sister’s pink duffel bag.

Saint Pierre’s mother, Chrismene Saint Pierre, said, “I’ve been thinking about my daughter every day, praying every day that she’s OK, that her baby is OK. I’m going to sleep good tonight.”

Video footage shows the pink duffel bag in the background as subway riders help Saint Pierre give birth, according to CBS News:

Prior to her sister being found, Stephania Saint Pierre said her disappearance was “unusual because I was just talking to her about her being — about this being her first child.”

“Possibly a baby shower and all of these things that were getting ready to be planned and then all of a sudden, she just disappears. No one hears from her. Nothing,” she told CBS.

Following the birth, Saint Pierre and her baby girl were taken to a local hospital. NYC Transit president Demetrius Crichlow said, “We are thrilled that both mother and Baby W are doing well, and look forward to welcoming both of them back aboard for a lifetime of reliable — and hopefully less dramatic — rides.”