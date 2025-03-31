Officials: Invasive South American Lizard Expanding Across Florida

A lizard that can grow up to five feet long and is native to areas of South America is invading Florida, officials say.

Data from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission found that reports of the black and white Argentine tegu species of lizard have grown in the past few months, according to a ClickOrlando.com article published Monday.

The outlet noted the large lizards are coming out of hibernation to begin breeding. An image shows a tegu:

“Researchers say that the state began trapping and removing tegus back in 2009, but despite these efforts, the lizards’ population has boomed and expanded across the state — especially in South Florida,” the ClickOrlando.com article said.

There was apparently a tegu sighting in the Florida Keys recently, per Fox Weather.

“The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission believes the species began colonizing in Florida through escapes or intentional releases from captivity,” the outlet said. “In addition to the Sunshine State, reports of the tegu have now been confirmed in Texas, Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas.”

The lizards can pose a danger to humans as well as wildlife, and can use their teeth, claws, strong jaws, and tail if they feel threatened and move to attack, per ClickOrlando.com.

The lizard population is mostly in Hillsborough and Miami-Dade counties, but there were over 300 sightings of tegus in St. Lucie County throughout 2024.

“Furthermore, nearly every county in Central Florida has reported at least one sighting of these creatures. A tegu was reported out of Orange County last month, and a sighting was recorded in Brevard County on March 20,” the ClickOrlando.com report said.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s website, tegus are considered an invasive species because of how their presence affects the state’s native wildlife.

The agency stated:

Like all nonnative reptile species, tegus are not protected in Florida except by anti-cruelty law and can be humanely killed on private property with landowner permission. This species can be captured and humanely killed year-round and without a permit or hunting license on 32 Commission-managed lands in south Florida.

The lizards can be found in savannas, “forest clearings, roadsides, and fence rows.”

“They are terrestrial lizards that rarely climb more than a few feet off the ground, but they are strong swimmers. Tegus can tolerate marine and freshwater habitats, such as flooded marshes,” the commission noted, adding they are “egg-eaters” that have been known to eat American alligator eggs.