WATCH: Hero Rescues Boy from Monorail Track at Hersheypark

A little boy is safe after a brush with danger at Hersheypark in Pennsylvania on Saturday afternoon.

The amusement park said the child became separated from his parents, and officials launched a search for him, ABC 7 reported.

During that time, the boy wandered into a secure area for the amusement park’s monorail ride and that is when the situation grew even more dangerous.

Although officials said that area was closed and safeguarded by a chained closure and a barricaded turnstile, the child managed to climb onto the monorail track.

Video footage shows the little boy, who did not appear to be upset, walking along the monorail track high above other parke visitors. People underneath the track were holding up their hands, trying to tell the boy not to move for fear he would fall down and be hurt. At one point, the boy seemed confused as to which way he should go.

However, a man who witnessed the incident decided it was up to him to save the child. He did not hesitate to climb onto the roof of a nearby building and hop onto the track to save the child.

When he rolled up onto the track, stood up, and held out his arms, the boy immediately walked to him and also held out his arms as the man scooped him up:

The crowd below erupted in relieved cheers, thankful the child was safe once again. The boy was then reunited with his parents. He did not suffer any injuries during the incident.

An image shows the man holding the child in his arms as they climbed off the track:

In a statement, Hersheypark said, “We are grateful for the vigilance of our guests and the swift response of our team, and we remain committed to maintaining the highest levels of guest safety throughout Hersheypark,” per WHTM.