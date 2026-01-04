A family in Naples, Florida, got the surprise of their lives recently when they found a monster lurking in their pool.

Rob Emhoff said they were letting their dog out around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday when he and his wife heard a sound, Fox Weather reported.

A splash in their pool alerted them to the presence of an alligator relaxing in the deep end. The reptile had apparently come into the yard via a broken fence.

“This is crazy. And nobody believed. And we saw, like, the video, especially when he was rolling, and it was the big boy,” Emhoff told WINK. “Next, you know, we saw, like, the huge shadow become, you know, this crazy striped alligator.”

A Florida State alligator trapper eventually arrived at the scene to extract the gator. Video footage shows the trapper assessing how best to remove the giant reptile.

“Are you ready to get evicted, buddy?” someone behind the camera asks while the family watches the trapper at work. Further into the clip, the trapper pulls the gator out of the pool, and someone behind the camera says, “Wow, that’s bigger than I thought.”

The trapper then reaches down and secures the gator’s mouth. However, when he attempts to pull him out of the water, the gator rolls repeatedly before being dragged away from the pool.

Once he had him away from the house, the trapper said the gator measured nearly eight feet long.

Emhoff told WINK, “Then when he loaded him into the trailer up front, he really wasn’t happy because there were another two gators in there, and they just didn’t play very nice.”

The video footage shows two smaller gators trying to escape the truck, but when the trapper comes to shove them back in, he throws a third gator into the truck with them and shuts the door.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the American alligator is one of two crocodilians native to the state.