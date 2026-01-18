An Australian woman who thought one of her dogs was sleeping on her awoke in the middle of the night only to discover something entirely different was napping on her chest.

Rachel Bloor was half asleep as she reached for the dog and instead found herself petting something very smooth. Her husband switched on a lamp on the side table.

“Oh baby. Don’t move,” he said. “There is like a 2.5-meter python on you.”

The snake had apparently arrived through an open window in the couple’s second-story bedroom in Brisbane, Queensland, located on Australia’s east coast about 600 miles north of Sydney.

The roughly 8-foot reptile, which is typically found in the continent’s coastal areas, does not administer venom but disables its prey by constriction, according to the BBC’s coverage of the incident.

Bloor said her first concern, after uttering several expletives, was getting the family’s dogs out of the room.

“I thought if my Dalmatian realized that there’s a snake there, it is gonna be carnage,” she told the outlet.

After making sure her dogs were out of the room, Bloor carefully wormed her way out from beneath the covers.

“I sort of side-shuffled out,” she said.

Bloor decided not to call a professional snake wrangler and instead ushered the large reptile out of the bedroom herself through a window. She remained calm, saying that actually “toads freak me out” more than snakes.

Bloor suspects the python entered through plantation shutters on her window next to her bed, slithered onto her, and was not even entirely inside.

“It was that big that even though it had been curled up on me, part of its tail was still out the shutter,” she said.

A Queensland snake catcher from Ipswich said that reptile activity has escalated in the region with the breeding season over and eggs starting to hatch.

“Obviously, with this hot weather, we’re seeing plenty of them getting out and about and basking in this sun,” Kurt Whyte told one Australian news outlet.

Whyte also said that while snake populations have not necessarily increased, they are seen more often as housing developments expand into Australian bushland.

“They have got to find places to live, and our backyards are offering the perfect habitat,” he said.

