Law enforcement said a North Carolina mother missing for the past 24 years has been found alive but does not wish to reveal her exact whereabouts.

When Michelle Hundley Smith of Eden was first reported missing on December 31, 2001, her family was understandably worried about what happened to her, People reported Monday.

She was 38 at the time of her disappearance and had left home to go Christmas shopping in Martinsville, Virginia, days prior. However, she never returned home and authorities launched a search for her.

The case drew attention and multiple agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), joined forces to try to find her, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday.

The sheriff’s office stated:

For more than two decades, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office remained steadfast in its commitment to seeking answers. On February 19, 2026, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received new information regarding Michelle Hundely Smith and her disappearance. Detectives immediately followed up on the lead and began further investigative efforts. On February 20, 2026, Sgt. A. Disher and Detective C. Worley made contact with Michelle Hundely Smith at an undisclosed location within North Carolina alive and well. At her request, her current whereabouts will remain undisclosed. Her family has been notified that she has been located and informed of this request as well.

Cousin Barbara Byrd had long wondered what happened to Smith. After learning she had been found, Byrd said, “I kind of want to go outside and scream, ‘She’s alive, she’s alive!'” according to WFMY.

Byrd now wants to know what happened when she disappeared but respects her cousin’s request for no one to contact her. However, she hopes she will decide to reach out to her family in the future.

“Smith’s daughter, Amanda, told WFMY News 2 she is still processing the news, having only recently been informed. She plans to release a statement in the coming days and thanked those who supported the family over the years,” the outlet said.

Meanwhile, NewsNation reported February 3 that there are over 26,000 active missing person cases across the United States.

“Every missing person matters, whether their case is urgent or decades old,” the outlet said.