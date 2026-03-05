A newborn baby was safely surrendered to a hospital in Greenville, South Carolina, on Monday, WYFF reported.

The mixed-race baby boy was surrendered to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital on the same day he was born, weighing six pounds, 11 ounces, and measuring 19 inches long, according to the South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS).

The newborn was handed over to the hospital under Daniel’s Law, which is the state’s Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act.

Anderson County DSS took custody of the infant based on the mother living in Anderson County. A medical evaluation was completed, and the infant has been placed in a licensed foster home.

“A Permanency Planning Hearing and Termination of Parental Rights Hearing will be held on March 26, 2026, at 11:15 a.m. at the Anderson County Family Court, located at 100 South Main Street, Anderson, S.C. 29624,” the report details. “Persons who believe they have parental rights to this child are required to attend the hearing to assert those rights.”

Daniel’s Law was signed into law in 2001 and is named after a baby boy who survived after being buried in a landfill in Allendale County soon after he was born, according to DSS.

“Nurses named him Daniel as he recovered at a hospital,” the DSS website states. “The Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, now known as Daniel’s Law, was enacted to prevent these kinds of dangerous and often fatal abandonments.”

Under the law, a baby up to sixty days old may be surrendered to hospitals or hospital outpatient facilities, law enforcement agencies, fire stations, emergency medical service stations (EMS), or a house of worship during staffed hours.

“Daniel’s Law is intended to save babies. It is not intended to hurt or punish anyone. It provides a safe option for mother and baby,” DSS said, noting that parents may not be immune from prosecution if the baby has been harmed in some way before surrender.

There have been 80 surrenders in South Carolina under Daniel’s Law since 2001, including three this year, according the agency’s tally.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.