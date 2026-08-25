An Uber driver was surprised when two female police officers in Houston, Texas, recruited him to help chase down a suspect on August 7.

While Anthony Baines was going to pick up a passenger, the officers were responding to a call on Seventh Street about a man allegedly threatening to shoot a woman and her children at an apartment complex, Fox 26 reported Monday.

However, the suspect got away from the officers and ran past Baines’ parked vehicle. The officers were pursing the suspect, but one of them decided to get help from Baines by jumping into his vehicle.

“Hey, give me a ride over there. Police!” she told him before taking the front passenger seat. “Go go go go go!” she said before directing him to pick up her fellow officer:

When recalling the incident, Baines told Click 2 Houston, “I’m just running off adrenaline. I am surprised. I’m shocked. I have cops ordering me to do things. I’m going to comply. I didn’t want to resist or anything of that nature.”

“Two people signed up to be in those situations. Two people are getting paid to be in those situations. One of them wasn’t, you know. So that was the risk that my wife was concerned about,” he added, noting he did understand why the officers got into his vehicle because the suspect was running so fast and he did not think they would catch him on foot.

Baines, a U.S. Army veteran who served in Iraq, said his military training helped him in the situation.

Police officials have since confirmed the incident, noting the suspect did get away. The incident has raised questions about similar situations when officers might call on the public for help, per Fox 26.

Houston Police Officers’ Union President Doug Griffith said, “There’s nothing that prohibits anyone from doing it. There is also nothing that prohibits them from going, ‘No, I’m not going to do that, I don’t want to be involved.’ There’s nothing that forces or compels anyone to help out.”