A couple was killed during a head-on collision with a stolen vehicle early Saturday in Mays Landing, New Jersey, with three juveniles and one 18-year-old facing numerous charges in the case.

The victims were identified as 54-year-old Robert Barr Jr. and 67-year-old Alice Stilwell of Egg Harbor Township, NJ.com reported.

The four suspects are facing charges of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, joyriding, eluding police officers, and receiving a stolen motor vehicle. The fourth suspect was identified as 18-year-old Nayshaun Brown of Atlantic City.

The stolen luxury vehicle was a 2024 Mercedes-Benz G Wagon that was valued at $220,000.

NBC Philadelphia shared video of Brown wearing an orange jumpsuit. The outlet said there has been a trend in the community with people targeting luxury vehicles:

“It’s terribly heartbreaking. Two innocent people were killed, senselessly,” Longport Police Department Chief Ray Burgan said. He also commented on the trend of vehicle thefts.

“In this town, 100 percent of the time, key fobs are being left in the cars, unsecured,” he noted.

It remained unclear who was behind the wheel of the stolen vehicle when the crash occurred, but officials said the car was initially seen in Longport hours before the crash and an officer tried to pull it over. However, the driver fled.

Police eventually learned the car’s owner did not know it was missing. Longport officers alerted more agencies of the situation.

Just before 8:00 a.m., Hamilton Township police found the car with a Land Rover. Officials said the drivers fled the area with officers in pursuit, but they lost sight of the Mercedes.