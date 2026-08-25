Watch Live – AI Is Here: What to Fear, What to Embrace

Breitbart News, in coordination with Innovation Council Action, holds a policy event discussing the rise of artificial intelligence titled “AI is Here: What to Fear, What to Embrace” on Tuesday, August 25.

Breitbart Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle will speak with Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering Emil Michael during the event about the changes that the AI revolution will present to America and the world.

President Donald Trump has described Michael as “one of the most respected leaders in the Tech business,” while the under secretary has designated AI “the number one technology priority at the department.”

Boyle will also speak with James Proud, founder and CEO of Substrate; Philip Buckendorf, CEO and co-founder of ASI; and Taylor Budowich, Founder, Innovation Council Action.

The discussion is the latest in a series of policy events with members of the Trump administration, including Vice President JD Vance, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr, Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH), and more.