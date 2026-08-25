Man Indicted on School Shooting Threats Released as School Year Starts

A Charlotte, North Carolina, man indicted for allegedly threatening mass shootings at five public schools was released from jail just days before classes started, according to the New York Post.

The man, 33-year-old Drew Andres Owens, was “indicted… in March 2025 on five counts of communicating threats of mass violence on educational property.”

Four of the counts allege threats against “West Charlotte High School, Ardrey Kell High School, Community House Middle School, and Hawk Ridge Elementary.” A fifth alleges a “threat against Garinger High School.”

The Charlotte Observer noted that Owens allegedly “threatened to ‘shoot up’ multiple schools.”

He pleaded not guilty to charges and was released from the Mecklenburg County Jail last week.

WBTV pointed out that Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools released at statement, saying:

School and district leadership are aware and remain in close communication with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Police Department (CMSPD) and our law enforcement partners. The individual has been banned from all CMS property, and any violation of the ban will result in immediate law enforcement action. Additionally, the safety procedures and security measures in place at our schools will continue to be actively followed every day.

Four of the threats were allegedly sent via email and one via a letter.

The Post observed that Owens’ father allegedly told police his son “harassed relatives, neighbors, and family friends after being removed from the family home in 2021, and had sent unsigned emails and letters threatening to kill or shoot people at multiple locations.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.