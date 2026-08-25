Ontario Premier Ford: ‘Trump Wants to Hurt the American People’

Tuesday on CNN’ “Situation Room,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said President Donald Trump wants to “hurt” the American people.

Ford said, “Well, you know, Canada has to stand up for their sovereignty. He’s not attacking every other country saying that we’re the 51st state. Again, we’re the number one customer, we buy more goods and products off the U.S., and vice versa by the way, than anywhere in the world. I think we need to grow the pie.”

He added, “I think President Trump wants to hurt the American people. It’s going to cost the Americans up to $5,000 more on automobiles. It’s going to cost them a few thousand dollars more when these tariffs impact the U.S. I know the federal government and the prime minister is coming out with, I think it’s over 95 pages of tariffs against the U.S., and that hurts the American people. I do not understand why he wants to attack Canada nonstop. We’re the closest friends and allies. Make no mistake about it, Wolf, Canadians still love the American people. They love the U.S. They don’t see eye to eye with the president by any means. But we love the American people, and I do as well.”

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