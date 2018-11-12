Menu
STORE
STORE
TRENDING:

Pharrell Williams Slammed by Anti-Israel Activists for Singing ‘Happy’ to Israeli Soldiers at Fundraiser

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 18: Pharrell Williams of N.E.R.D. perform at halftime of the NBA All-Star Game 2018 at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Pharrell Williams’ appearance at a fundraiser for the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has drawn unsparing criticism on social media.

The Friends of the Israel Defence Forces hosted the show that included fellow musician Ziggy Marley on stage at a November 1 gala in Beverly Hills. It was performed to a crowd that included Israeli soldiers in uniform, the National reports.

The choice of the song “Happy” and the audience both came in for critical attack, coming as it did just days after the Grammy-award winning musician tweeted to demand U.S. President Donald Trump stop using the same song as a sound track to his midterm campaign.

Williams was rounded upon by those keen to claim a juxtaposition of his views.

Palestinian-American hip-hop producer Fredwreck – real name Faird Nassar – was quick to add his voice.

U.S. think-tank, the Institute for Middle Eastern Understanding, also denounced the move.

This is not the first time politics and the 11-time Grammy award winner have crossed over in the public arena.

Williams’ 2016 debut performance in Israel was cancelled amid some speculation that the singer may have succumbed to pressure from the boycott Israel movement, as Breitbart Jerusalem reported.

Follow Simon Kent on Twitter: or e-mail to: skent@breitbart.com

 

.