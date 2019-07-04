Iran Warned by Trump: Nuclear Threats Will ‘Come Back to Bite You’

Iran was told on Wednesday by U.S. President Donald Trump to be “careful with the threats” as they could “come back to bite you like nobody has been bitten before!”

He issued his public warning after Tehran said it is ready to exceed the maximum uranium enrichment level allowed by the landmark 2015 JCPOA nuclear accord.

“Iran has just issued a New Warning. Rouhani says that they will Enrich Uranium to ‘any amount we want’ if there is no new Nuclear Deal,” Trump tweeted, referring to Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani.

“Be careful with the threats, Iran. They can come back to bite you like nobody has been bitten before!”

The presidential warning came after inspectors for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Monday confirmed a statement by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif that Iran has violated the 300 kilogram limit on stockpiling enriched uranium established by the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Iran’s Tasnim news service confirmed Iran will “definitely take the next step” to reduce its commitments under the JCPOA, “most likely by July 7.”

The diplomatic chiefs of the EU, France, Germany and Britain said Tuesday they were also “extremely concerned” and urged Iran to reverse its decision.

“We urge Iran to reverse this step and to refrain from further measures that undermine the nuclear deal,” said the joint statement signed by EU diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini and the three countries’ foreign ministers — France’s Jean-Yves Le Drian, Germany’s Heiko Maas and Britain’s Jeremy Hunt.