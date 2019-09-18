The Times of Israel reports: In his first public comments the day after elections, Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz on Wednesday morning said he hoped for a “good unity government.”

“We’re waiting for the official results. For a long time we were busy with the campaign,” Gantz said as he was mobbed by cameramen while being driven from his home in Rosh Ha’ayin. “I wish for the people of Israel a good unity government, that the [political] system will calm down a little bit and we can start moving,” he said.

Unofficial results, counting some 90 percent of the votes, showed the centrist Blue and White faction deadlocked with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud, and with neither the right- nor the left-wing bloc having a clear path to forming a ruling coalition without Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu.

