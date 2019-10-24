The Algemeiner reports: Benny Gantz, the head of Israel’s centrist Blue and White party, received the mandate to try to form a government from President Reuven Rivlin in a ceremony in Jerusalem on Wednesday.

In his remarks at the event, Gantz — a former IDF chief of staff — said he would “establish a liberal unity government,” pledging to “serve all Israeli citizens.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — the leader of the right-wing Likud party — received the mandate several weeks ago after the Sep. 17 elections ended in a deadlock, with neither the right-religious or center-left blocs commanding a majority. Netanyahu vowed to form a unity government with Gantz, but was unable to do so and returned the mandate to the president.

