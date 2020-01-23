Putin Tells Mother of Jailed American-Israeli Backpacker: Everything Will be OK

JERUSALEM – Russian President on Thursday reassured the mother of an Israeli-American backpacker currently in a Russian prison on drug smuggling charges that her daughter would be released.

Putin met with Yaffa Issachar and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the latter’s residence.

Issachar told Israeli media that she was “very optimistic” and added that Putin was “lovely.”

Putin said in remarks to the press that Naama Issachar clearly came from a good family and reiterated that the issue would be ironed out.

“Honored colleagues, friends. I just met with Naama’s mother. It is clear that Naama comes from a very good family,” Putin said in a statement. “The Prime Minister’s position is known to me – to decide appropriately. All of this will be taken into account when a decision is made. Today, Naama will meet with the person responsible for maintaining human rights in Russia. Her mother was very moving and supports her daughter. I said to her and I will say it again – everything will be alright,” he said.

Netanyahu said the meeting was “very moving.”