Guard Stabbed at French Consulate in Saudi Arabia

A security guard was stabbed outside a French consulate in Saudi Arabia early Thursday morning just hours after three people were murdered by a terrorist in a church in France.

According to reports, the attacker used a “sharp tool” to stab the guard at the French compound in Jeddah.

The guard is said to be in a stable condition in hospital, while his assailant was arrested at the scene.

French diplomats called on Saudi authorities to “shed light on this attack” and ensure the safety of French people in the kingdom as an “attack on diplomatic premises can never be justified.”

“The French Consulate General in Jeddah this morning was subjected to a knife stabbing incident targeting a security guard, an employee of a private security company, and immediately, the Saudi security forces arrested the perpetrator. The security guard was taken to a hospital, and his health condition remains stable,” the French Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, said in a press release posted on Twitter.

“The Embassy of France strongly condemns this vicious attack against a diplomatic facility,” the press release read, adding the embassy “affirms its full support for the victim and expresses its confidence in the Saudi authorities to uncover the circumstances of the accident and ensure the security of French facilities and the French community in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

More to come…