French police “neutralised” and arrested a man Thursday morning after a knife attack inside a church in the city of Nice which left at least three dead and several injured.

A mass stabbing in the southern French city of Nice was declared a terror attack on Thursday, after an unidentified assailant killed three — two women and a man — and wounded several others inside the city’s Notre Dame church around 0900 hours, Western European Time (0400 EST).

The exact number of injured is unknown, but among them is the attacker themself, who was taken to hospital while under arrest, presumably having been injured during the arrest.

The mayor of Nice and the regional president, Eric Ciotti, have both called the killings a “terrorist attack” and France’s specialist terrorism investigation office has taken over the investigation from local officers, reports Le Figaro. In the parlance of French law, the investigation is in relation to suspected “assassination in connection with a terrorist enterprise, attempted assassination in connection with a terrorist enterprise and criminal association of terrorist criminals.”

Within an hour of the attack taking place, French national police urged locals to not be alarmed by the sound of explosions, as a bomb disposal unit was working to clear the area. This does not necessarily imply the attacker had left a bomb, however, as it is standard police practice to clear the area of an attack of all suspicious items as a precaution.

More follows