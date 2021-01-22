Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei Swears Revenge on Donald Trump

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Thursday tweeted an image of a golfer resembling Donald Trump with text swearing “revenge” superimposed on the former president.

A tweet from Khamenei’s account included the image of a blond-haired golfing figure resembling Trump in a red shirt, with the looming shadow of a stealth drone overhead.

The post carried the text of remarks by Khamenei in December, in which renewed a previous pledge saying “Revenge is certain,” declaring vengeance ahead of the first anniversary of the killing of top military commander General Qasem Soleimani in the attack in Iraq.

🔻انتقام حتمی است قاتل سلیمانی و آمر به قتل سلیمانی باید انتقامشان را پس بدهند.

اگر چه کفش پای سلیمانی هم بر سرِ قاتل او شرف دارد؛ اما بالاخره غلطی کردند، بایستی #انتقام پس بدهند؛ #هم_آمر_هم_قاتل بدانند که در هر زمان ممکن باید انتقامشان را پس بدهند.

۱۳۹۹/۰۹/۲۶ pic.twitter.com/i2DYpPSBhw — KHAMENEI.IR‎ | سایت (@khamenei_site) January 21, 2021

A U.S. airstrike targeted a convoy carrying Soleimani and at least three other militiamen at Baghdad’s International Airport in the successful attack.

The killing remains a major blow to the Iranian regime, coming as it did just days after members of Iranian proxy militias attempted to stormed the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.

“Those who ordered the murder of General Soleimani as well as those who carried this out should be punished. This revenge will certainly happen at the right time,” Khamenei tweeted on December 16, without naming Trump, who had ordered the strike.

Earlier this month, Twitter removed a tweet by Khamenei in which he said U.S. and British-made vaccines were unreliable and may be intended to “contaminate other nations,” as Breitbart News reported.

Iran will not import American Pfizer-BioNTech or Britain’s Astrazeneca coronavirus vaccines, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei announced Friday. https://t.co/JlYORtrwKM — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 8, 2021

The social media platform said the tweet violated its rules against misinformation.

There was no immediate action by Twitter over the Persian-language tweet on Friday by Khamenei, Iran’s highest authority.

At the time of writing the Tweet was still visible on the Iranian leader’s account.