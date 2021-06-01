Ex-porn star Mia Khalifa tweeted a photo of herself drinking Nazi-era wine with the caption, “My wine is older than your apartheid ‘state,'” sparking accusations of antisemitism.

Her comment caused a twitterstorm:

“Put aside this is Vichy wine, I love how Israel haters cast It as young. Yes the modern state of Israel was founded in ‘48 – but that’s 10 years *before* Iraq’s founding and five before Egypt’s. The *nation* of Israel (and Egypt) are *very* old,” The Dispatch editor-in-chief Jonah Goldberg responded.

Israeli writer Hen Mazzig wrote: “You’re drinking wine made in 1943 Nazi-occupied France, while denying thousands of years of Jewish history in our ancestral homeland. Glad you found the perfect pairing for your antisemitism!”

One Twitter user wrote: “I thought you were talking about Lebanon. Palestinians cannot obtain Lebanese citizenship and are barred from owning property and barred from various occupations (including law, medicine, and engineering). That’s the real ‘apartheid state.'”

Another commented both wine and porn were illegal in Gaza, which is ruled by the Hamas terror group.

A few days earlier, the Lebanon-born Khalifa posted another series of selfies with what appeared to be a marijuana joint with the accompanying text: “When you’re vibing and hear someone call the apartheid in Palestine a “war””.

More than 4,000 terror rockets were launched at Israel from the Hamas-ruling Gaza Strip over a period of 11 days. According to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry, more than 230 Palestinians were killed in retaliatory strikes by the IDF against terror targets, 59 of them children.

Israel says more than 150 of those killed were terrorists from Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror groups. Many, including children, were also killed by errant Hamas rockets. At least 450 rockets were misfired and landed within Gaza itself.