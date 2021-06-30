Israel’s Mossad Has Infiltrated Iran’s Leadership, Former Intel Minister Claims

The Israeli Mossad has infiltrated Iran’s leadership and all regime officials are potential targets, a former Iranian intelligence minister said on Tuesday.

Ali Younesi told the reformist Jamaran news website that senior Iranian officials themselves could also be collaborating with the Israeli spy agency.

“The leaders of the country don’t show any interest in what’s best for the public and their lives, and the Mossad has succeeded, with enticements of influence and money, to penetrate the regime’s security bodies,” Younesi, who served under former reformist president Mohammad Khatami in the early 2000s, said.

“Now the regime is busy persecuting people who are loyal to the country, particularly from the reformist camp, instead of detecting and detaining the infiltrators working on behalf of Israel. The regime established many intelligence agencies with overlapping tasks, for the purpose of weakening the intelligence ministry,” he said, according to a translation of his remarks by the Israel Hayom daily.

“Spy agencies can easily penetrate radical groups and organizations, because in these groups only radicalism matters,” Younesi continued. “Spy agencies pick the right radicals from among their own ranks or elsewhere and have them infiltrate other intelligence agencies. The more radical they are, the quicker they get promoted and reach the top echelon of the intelligence agencies.”

Earlier this month, former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad claimed that Israeli agents had infiltrated Iranian intelligence services, and that senior Iranian intelligence officials had assisted Israel in stealing a massive nuclear archive.

According to the former Iranian president, Iranian agents were involved in covering Israel’s tracks in the assassination of Iran’s nuclear weapons mastermind Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.