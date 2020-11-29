The world should thank Israel for the assassination of Iran’s nuclear mastermind Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a senior Israeli official told the New York Times on Sunday.

The official, who according to the report was involved in tracking Fakhrizadeh for years for Israel, told the Times the Jewish state would continue to take any measure to stop Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Bruce Riedel, a former CIA official and Brookings Institution researcher, said the alleged Israeli strike was extraordinary. “It’s unprecedented,” Riedel said. “And it shows no sign of being effectively countered by the Iranians.” He added Israel had invested considerable resources into spying on Iran, including using friendly neighboring countries like Azerbaijan for the surveillance and recruitment of operatives and enlisting Iranian immigrants to Israel as well as Iranian collaborators. He warned further actions are likely to follow, adding “I think it is a signal that the game is afoot, or coming.” Iranian state media reported on Friday morning that top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated near the capital city of Tehran by unidentified “terrorists” after a fierce battle with his security team. https://t.co/CvCGyUCGQD — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 27, 2020 According to an unnamed Western intelligence source who spoke to Israel’s Channel 12, Fakhrizadeh’s killing was the “pinnacle” of Israel’s long-term plans to curtail Iran’s nuclear weapons program.