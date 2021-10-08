Ashton Kutcher Invests in ‘Exciting’ Israeli Maker of Lab-grown, 3D-printed Meat

An investment group led by actor Ashton Kutcher will invest in an Israeli company that cultivates lab-grown, 3D-printed meat.

Last month it was announced that actor Leonardo DiCaprio had invested in Israel cultured meat developer, Aleph Farms.

MeaTech 3D Ltd. said on Thursday that the Kutcher had partnered with talent manager Guy Oseary in leading the investment team.

“We are delighted to partner with MeaTech and assist it in its journey to become the market leader in cultured meat production,” Kutcher said. “We are excited about MeaTech’s innovative technologies, which we believe position MeaTech to be the leader in industrial-scale production of cultured meat, a key for a more sustainable and clean meat production.”

“We intend to work closely with MeaTech’s management to help MeaTech implement its strategy and achieve its goals and global success by leveraging our marketing, strategic expertise, and network,” he added.

The investment is “in line with our group’s mission to provide sustainable solutions through company building, investment, and acceleration of companies and technologies across various sustainability domains,” Kutcher concluded.

MeaTech, which is a Nasdaq listed company, aims to print beef, poultry, pork, and fish products.

The Times of Israel cited MeaTech’s head of business development as saying that the company’s final product is “identical” to that of an animal – despite being completely vegetarian.

MeaTech CEO Sharon Fima said: “We are extremely excited to announce our strategic collaboration with such an entrepreneurial, visionary group. We believe this engagement will help accelerate our journey in becoming the global leader in the cultivated meat industry. We will leverage their expertise and relationships with key industry players to help us propel our strategy, go-to-market activities and brand.”