Canadian megastar Justin Bieber’s production company announced Monday he will perform in Tel Aviv next year, sparking outrage from the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

Bieber is set to perform on October 22, 2022, during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, as part of the Justice World Tour. It would mark his third performance in Israel, after performing in Tel Aviv in 2011 and 2017.

The tour kicks off on February 18, 2022, in San Diego.

“Justin Bieber is really going straight from SA [South Afric] to Israel. From a country that fought apartheid to a country that’s practicing apartheid. Lmao what a joke,” one Twitter user wrote.

Justin Bieber announces Tel Aviv date for 2022. Almost certain (although I’m happy to be corrected) that this was not part of the BDS great plan of ‘Boycotting’ Israel! Huge #BDSFail https://t.co/yVYGoUWvjV — Self Declared Zionists (@SussexFriends) November 15, 2021

Another commented that it was hypocritical that BDS activists were attacking the South African Miss Universe contender, Lalela Mswane, for going to Israel next month to take part in the global pageant, while not giving the same treatment to Bieber.